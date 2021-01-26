Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $232.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.86 million and the highest is $234.79 million. Redfin posted sales of $233.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $873.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.43 million to $877.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.28. 30,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,221. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.