Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 179,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

