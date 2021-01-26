Columbus Macro LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,599,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 232,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

