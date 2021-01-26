$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. McDonald’s reported earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

MCD stock opened at $213.34 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

