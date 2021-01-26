Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Shares of V opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

