Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.62. Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 820 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$33.42 million and a PE ratio of -24.86.

In other news, Director Peter Bernier bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$876,987.87. Insiders have purchased a total of 91,199 shares of company stock valued at $112,731 over the last 90 days.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

