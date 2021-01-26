-$0.03 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 79,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 259,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

