OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Issues Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%.

Shares of OFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $932.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $21.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar bought 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

