$807.91 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report sales of $807.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $804.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $809.83 million. Quidel posted sales of $152.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 430.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $33,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $8.61 on Thursday, hitting $229.88. 18,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.70. Quidel has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

