Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.13

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 4463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $559.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viomi Technology stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Viomi Technology worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

