MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.05

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.05 and last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 1781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Several brokerages have commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

