Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $223,002.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00127624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00280285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00069203 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.