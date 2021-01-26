PAX Gold Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $111.99 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,861.56 or 0.05805165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.88 or 0.04299944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017484 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile



According to CryptoCompare, "PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos' itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. "

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.