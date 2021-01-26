Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Achieves $3.21 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $130,897.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004785 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 588,910,539 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

