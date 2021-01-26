iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

