The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $78.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

