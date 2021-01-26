Secret Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.36 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003500 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $78.36 million and $89,099.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00324102 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029914 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.76 or 0.01509313 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

