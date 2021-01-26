SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

