BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 871,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

