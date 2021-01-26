Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

