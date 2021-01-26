Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 198.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after purchasing an additional 311,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $37,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.09 and a 200 day moving average of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

