Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $370,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Tesla stock opened at $880.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $834.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,768.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $733.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

