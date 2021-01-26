Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.10. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 250.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

