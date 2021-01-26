PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.58 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $139.37 million and $2.58 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00065091 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003625 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003025 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,718,812 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars.

