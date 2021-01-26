Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.