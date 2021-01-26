Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $880.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,768.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.