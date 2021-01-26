Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 140 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.