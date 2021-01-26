Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

