Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

