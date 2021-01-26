Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

BFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

