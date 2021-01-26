Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

