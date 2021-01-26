9,854 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.87. 8,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.