Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 16,309 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after purchasing an additional 537,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

