Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,308 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the typical volume of 2,051 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

