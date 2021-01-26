Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in PayPal by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.63. The stock had a trading volume of 119,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.83. The company has a market cap of $287.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

