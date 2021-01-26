InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.11

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 6892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in InMode by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in InMode by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 109,478 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

