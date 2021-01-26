Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSEX traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 6,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

