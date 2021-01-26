Heritage Way Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4,049.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.