Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81.

BOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

