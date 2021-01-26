Columbus Macro LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

