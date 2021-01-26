Columbus Macro LLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,722. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.