Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Paychex by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. 15,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,604. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,056.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

