Columbus Macro LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $99,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. 5,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

