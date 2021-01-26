Private Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 251,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.