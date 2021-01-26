Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,383. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

