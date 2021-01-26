NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39 on February 12th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NBMI stock opened at GBX 83.16 ($1.09) on Tuesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a one year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.95.

In other news, insider Rupert O. Dorey bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

