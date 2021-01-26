A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

AOS stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

