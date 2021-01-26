SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 20,117 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 519,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after buying an additional 65,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $325.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

