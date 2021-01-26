Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

