Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.19. 5,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $104.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trex by 137.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after buying an additional 1,656,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

